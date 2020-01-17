City of Jackson news conference on possible flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held a news conference about possible flooding in the city this weekend.

Even though the Pearl River’s crest is predicted to drop from 35.5 feet to 35 feet, Mayor Chockwe A. Lumumba said many roads are still at risk.

Red Cross has a temporary shelter at the Champion Community Center located at 1355 Hattiesburg Street. The shelter will be open until Sunday. Food, beds, and showers will be offered. Pets are able to come, as long as they are in a crate.

Mayor Lumumba said, “We want to encourage residents in low lying areas to the Pearl River to consider making alternate decisions and seek shelter. As water levels continue to rise due to rainfall, there is potential for homes being impacted.”

The city will go door-to-door in some areas that become engulfed to rescue and check on people.

If you choose to leave before they come, leave a note on the door to let first responders know.