JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson released its proposed ConnectJXN: Transit Plan to help improve JTRAN.

The proposed recommendations are the product of a comprehensive evaluation of JTRAN’s bus and paratransit services, and were informed by public and stakeholder input gathered throughout the planning process.

The comment period for the public will remain open through January 7, 2022. To review the report and provide comments, click here.