City of Jackson Roll-off Dumpster Day rescheduled to July 31

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson has rescheduled its regular July Roll-off Dumpster Day to Saturday, July 31 from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Metrocenter Mall.

Neighbors may bring household furniture, small appliances and accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpsters provided at the location.

This service is only for people living in the City of Jackson. Proof of residency may be required.

For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the official website.