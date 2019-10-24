City of Jackson sued in death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Jackson is being sued in the death of George Robinson.

Robinson was beaten by Jackson police officers in January and died hours later. His death was ruled as a homicide.

The Law Firm of Sweet and Associates is representing George Robinson’s family in their fight for justice on his behalf.

“The officers who killed George Robinson were not charged in the death, in fact, they weren’t even fired and didn’t miss a paycheck. The officers’ actions were in line with the policies and procedures of the City of Jackson and the Jackson Police Department as they were reinstated to their original duties by the Civil Service Commission,” Dennis Sweet said.

A press conference will be held at 11:30 am at the Law Firm of Sweet and Associates; located at 158 East Pascagoula Street.

