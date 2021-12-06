City of Jackson to host annual business networking event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host the 11th annual “Doing Business with the City” networking event on Thursday, December 9.

Leaders said small and minority businesses are encouraged to attend the event to expand their network. Attendees will learn more about working with the City of Jackson.

“It is my goal to strengthen connections among the workforce here in Jackson,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

There will be live music and food available. The event will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Jackson Convention Complex at 105 East Pascagoula Street.