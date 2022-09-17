JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5.
The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions:
- Water Plant Operator
- Electrician
- Maintenance Worker
- Engineer
- Police Recruit
- Police Officer
- Detention Officer
- HVAC Technician
- Fire Recruit
- Accoutnant
- Court Clerk
- Zookeeper
- Code Enforcement Officer
- Purchasing Buyer
- Communications Clerk
Participants are asked to bring resumes for on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring.
The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Call (601)-960-1053 for more information.