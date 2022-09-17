JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host a job fair for multiple city positions on Wednesday, October 5.

The Department of Human Resources will be looking to fill the following positions:

Water Plant Operator

Electrician

Maintenance Worker

Engineer

Police Recruit

Police Officer

Detention Officer

HVAC Technician

Fire Recruit

Accoutnant

Court Clerk

Zookeeper

Code Enforcement Officer

Purchasing Buyer

Communications Clerk

Participants are asked to bring resumes for on-the-spot interviews and on-the-spot hiring.

The job fair will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Medical Mall at 350 West Woodrow Wilson Avenue. Call (601)-960-1053 for more information.