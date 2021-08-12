City of Jackson to receive federal assistance from $1 trillion infrastructure plan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a plan and hope that President Joe Biden said will revitalize Jackson’s infrastructure, including roads and water. The president delivered that message director to Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba this week.

“We do have real challenges which were reflected in our February storms. To be able to provide safe drinking water – a sustainable infrastructure, a resilient infrastructure, and might I add, an equitable infrastructure – has to be part of our plans to build back better,” said Lumumba.

“No more Jacksons when it comes to water, because we’re going to get this done,” said President Biden.

The task ahead comes months after thousands of families face the ongoing impact from the severe winter storms. On Wednesday, President Biden stood celebrating the $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill. The president also held a roundtable with mayors and governors across the country. One topic on the agenda– the sustainability of Jackson’s water system.

The EPA found Jackson’s water didn’t meet minimum quality standards for four out of the past five years.

“There is a direct economic impact to having reliable sewer and water services,” said Jackson Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay.

In part of the multibillion dollar infrastructure plan, it said the federal assistance will be used to fix bridges just like

“We are at the point now where I am grateful of the senate’s action and the appropriations that are taking place in the house right now to make sure we can get our infrastructure where it needs to be,” said Councilman Aaron Banks.

With the bill, the sustainability of clean drinking water will be a priority and the city would have funding to hire more water treatment employees. It’s estimated the city will need to spend more than $800 million to the sewer system.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House which is cutting its August recess short heading back to Washington D.C. on August 23.