JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- 12’s John Conway is out and about right now at the City of Jackson Trunk or Treat.

Today marks the third annual Trunk or Treat.

The event will go from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Jackson Medical Mall’s Livingston Road parking lot near Piccadilly.

Children and adults are invited to wear their best costumes. There will be food, live music, hayrides, games for children, and more.

It will cost one dollar to enter.