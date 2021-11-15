City of Jackson under boil water notice after complications at water treatment plant

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced a citywide boil water notice on Monday, November 15. They said there were complications at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant and could lead to low to no water pressure in some areas of Jackson throughout the next few days.

Workers are currently working to the get the system back online. They believe a bad batch of chemicals used to improve water quality was administered Saturday night. Leaders said this forced the city to shut down the conventional side of the plant and empty the basins.

The city’s other treatment facility, J.H. Fewell, has been helping to maintain water pressure to stay above the boil water threshold.

Leaders said the city has not been able to provide the adequate pressure of about 90 psi and pressure at the plant was nearing a 65 psi threshold by Monday afternoon.

City Engineer Dr. Charles Williams said low to no water pressure could affect businesses and schools throughout the next day or two, especially areas of South Jackson and those in higher elevations, as workers restore the system. He said the tanks are slowly being refilled.

It will take two positive tests from the state Department of Health to lift the notice, which could happen as early as Thursday.