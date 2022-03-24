JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson unveiled its official cocktail for the Bicentennial Celebration.

The two drinks, the “Biccent-tini” and the “Soul stirrer” feature a blend of Jackson’s own cathead vodka and sparkling seltzer. Visit Jackson hopes that not just native Jacksonians, but everyone visiting the capital city this year will try specialty drinks.

“No one can deny that Jackson is an iconic place with iconic people full of soul, and now we’ll have an iconic cocktail. We would love for this cocktail to spark local and national interests in this city, and to support visitors coming here to try all of the wonderful things Jackson,” Yolanda Clay-Moore of Visit Jackson.

“I feel like the cocktails really do represent Jackson as a whole. We wanted to bring a little bit of color, vibrancy. Pink represents passion and I think that’s what we can all say. We really have passion for the city we’re living in. I moved to Jackson about 10 years ago and I think I love it more than my hometown,” said Eric Henderson, Bicentennial Cocktail Creator.

Cathead is working to get the cocktails sold at local bars throughout the year and will have recipes on their website soon.