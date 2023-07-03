HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Lexington has been placed under a boil water notice.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), the notice affects all customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Lexington water supply in Holmes County.

Water system officials notified MSDH of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

When a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. The water system will be notified when tests show that the water is safe to drink.