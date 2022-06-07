MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Madison unveiled historic signs on Main Street on Tuesday, June 7.

Leaders unveiled a total of six historic signs. They said they wanted to make sure that the city celebrates its heritage.

Mayor Mary Hawkins Butler said the city has been working on the for some time.

“Through the years, we preserved those properties knowing that one day, some day this day will come,” said Butler. “It’s exciting to see. We are capturing a little bit of history for our children to cherish and to treasure.”

Each of the historic signs are listed in the National Register of Historic Places and have been officially approved by the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH).

The historic signs include Madison, Montgomery House, Madison’s Water Tower, John Curran House, Farr Mercantile Company, and Old School Gymnasium.