NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen voted to approve changes to the city’s animal control ordinance.

The Natchez Democrat reported the changes includes the following:

Outlaw of tethering of dogs in the city

The end of sales of puppies in the city by anyone other than a reputable, licensed and permitted breeder

Placing a limit on the number of dogs and cats that can live on any one property in the city

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said limiting who can sell puppies in the city will reduce the number of dogs sold by puppy mills or those being raised and sold for fighting purposes.