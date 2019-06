City of Pearl: Boil water alert Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Folks on Reynolds Street should boil their water until further notice.

Crews repaired a 12-inch water main which broke late Wednesday night in front of the Lower Elementary.

Mary Ann Drive in front of the school will remain closed for several days as city crews work to repair the heavily damaged section of the road.