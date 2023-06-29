JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, June 29, the City of Pearl celebrates its 50th birthday since being chartered as a city by then Lieutenant Governor William Winter. Leading up to this point took a lot of hard work and time.

History of Pearl

City Historian Christopher Reid said the early history of Pearl goes as far back as the 19th century. The first documented Mississippi resident to live in present-day Pearl was Harry Long. He did so almost 200 years ago, in 1825.

A real community didn’t emerge until 1882 when John W. Pearson and his wife Jennie sold land to the Vicksburg and Meridian Railroad Company to construct a track through the area to provide freight and passenger service. It later spurred the construction of a railroad depot, post office, general store, cemetery, church and public school. This area of economic development was known as Pearson.

However, the name did not stick. In 1911, the Rankin County Board of Education authorized the creation of ‘Pearl School,’ as Pearson School was too remote for many to attend.

By 1967, Pearl had a population of 15,000 people. The main issue facing the city was poor public infrastructure. The town needed capital to solve this problem. Mississippi would refund Pearl 19% of its sales tax collections if it became incorporated as a city. A public meeting gauging interest in incorporation was held in September 1968. The community almost unanimously supported incorporation. By January 1969, city boundaries were drawn, a government was elected, and Pearl became the official name of the soon-to-be city.

On March 12, 1970, the petition for incorporation was filed with the Rankin County Chancery Court but later ruled upon favorably. The City of Jackson wanted to annex Pearl for itself, so it appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court on November 23, 1970. A technicality regarding individual petition forms reversed the Chancery Court’s decision.

On May 1, 1971, a new petition was filed with the Chancery Court. Chancellor L.B. Porter denied it, ruling that the petitioners had not adequately explained their reasons for wanting to incorporate. The case was appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court, and the petition was upheld as legitimate.

On September 18, 1972, the case was argued in Chancery Court and denied by Chancellor Porter again. In his ruling, he wrote, “The shape of the proposed city is not square, and no proof is given to show that the required number of signatures on the petitions have been collected and that little or no consideration is given to estimating the costs of operating or maintaining a city.”

Organizers appealed the case to the Supreme Court. On June 5, 1973, the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed Chancellor Porter’s ruling and ordered the incorporation of the City of Pearl. Pearl received its charter on June 29, 1973.

The following were the first leaders in the Pearl City government:

Harris Harvey – Mayor

Jimmy Joe Thompson – Ward 1 Alderman

W.D. McAlpin – Ward 2 Alderman

James E. Netherland – Ward 3 Alderman

Ophelia Byrd – Ward 4 Alderman

W.L. Maddox – Ward 5 Alderman

Mack T. Morgan – Ward 6 Alderman

Bobby Joe Davis – Alderman-at-Large

Pearl Today

Pearl, also known as the “Jewel of the Crossroads,” is nestled along four transportation arteries in Mississippi: Interstate 55 and Interstate 20, U.S. Highways 80 and 49. The Rankin County city currently has over 27,000 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the Mississippi Department of Education, its school district is an “A” district.

The following are the current leaders of Pearl:

Jake Windham – Mayor

Sammy Williams – Ward 1 Alderman

Keith Dennis – Ward 2 Alderman

Johnny Steverson – Ward 3 Alderman

Casey Foy – Ward 4 Alderman

James Thompson – Ward 5 Alderman

Gavin Gill – Ward 6 Alderman

John McHenry – Alderman-at-Large