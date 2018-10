Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: City of Pearl

PEARL, Miss (WJTV) - Weather can be a cruel trick! But the City of Pearl is working to turn the threat of severe weather into a treat by changing their Halloween event to Tuesday night from 5 to 8 p.m.

The City also reissued a list of other indoor events that will be taking place on Halloween in order for 'bite-sized' residents to get the best of all worlds.

