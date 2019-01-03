City of Petal prepares for flooding Video

PETAL, Miss (WJTV) - All this rain is falling in the already soaked Pine Belt. And people who live there are preparing for more potential flooding.

WJTV's Jesse Finver was there when crews began handing out the sandbags.

"Yes and the City of Petal has made available to the public as more rain is expected this week."

Petal city firefighters spent the day filling sandbags and loading people's vehicles.

Sandbags are available at Fire Station 1 on Fairchild Drive in Petal.

David Burns lives in Petal and says he's thankful the city made the sandbags available.

"If it weren't for this, we wouldn't know what to do. So [my daughter-in-law] found out that we can come and get some sand so she called me from work and I got off of work got out here and got it for her."

"And again, there is flash flooding expected in the Petal area from Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening so if you need sandbags, head on down to Fire Station 1 and fill up your sandbags and protect your home. In Petal, Jesse Finver, WJTV 12 News."