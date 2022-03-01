RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the state law, a city can opt out of the processing, sale, cultivation, and/or distribution of medical marijuana and marijuana products within a city under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act.

Ridgeland is one of the first cities to make that decision. According to Ward 6 Alderman Wesley Hamlin, people living in Ridgeland can still get the medication they need as long as they have proof from their physician. However, the decision will inhibit store fronts and transactions in the city limits.

Under the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, a city can decide to opt back in at any time.

The Ridgeland Alderman said this decision is just what’s best for the city at this time.



“One of the main reasons was because this is new and we don’t really know the functionality of it, how it’s going to work and stuff. opting out in my opinion just gives us the ability to watch from a far in the other cities that don’t opt out and see how it’s working and see the business structure of it all. so for me it just gives us an opportunity to just kind of step back and watch and see how it working. the good the bad the ugly, the pros the cons.”

Alderman Wesley Hamlin said his constituents support the decision to temporarily opt out of medical cannabis business in Ridgeland.

The people of Ridgeland do possess the ability to file a referendum to overturn the decision but the alderman says he does not see this happening at this time.