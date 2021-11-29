City of Ridgeland to cover higher Waste Management cost

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Ridgeland will cover the difference of the increased Waste Management trash and recycling service cost.

The Northside Sun reported Waste Management increased their prices after a experiencing a costlier year in 2020. Officials said the company experienced an increase in operating costs, like fuel, while servicing the city. Ridgeland’s CPI increased and the service prices reflect that.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene Magee said the city will cover the extra $3,625.70 for trash and $948.64 for recycling per month. He said the city can take on the extra cost because account funds for the service will allow it.