City of Vicksburg approves contract to improve airport

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a contract with Hemphill Construction of Florence to improve the conditions at Vicksburg Airport’s south runway, according to the Vicksburg Post.

Keafur Grimes with project engineer Barge Design Solutions of Nashville Solutions said soil tests from the south runway made as part of a report for proposed airport improvements made some concerns about the are.

“The engineers were so shocked that the soil conditions were so bad, especially about five, six feet below and that created some issues because we were concerned about what type of aircraft would be able to come home in during the saturated field locations,” said Grimes.

The drainage project can help the area removing the water that builds up because it has nowhere to go, according to Grimes. It will also include the installation of a headwall and reinforced concrete pipe to remove the water. The headwall, will help the flow of the drainage through the pipe and away from the runway.