City of Vicksburg approves phase two of new animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a motion on Friday to move to phase two of the new animal shelter.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the decision comes after Alderman Alex Monsour, Jr. received an email that a woman was attacked by a dog while she was cutting her grass in Vicksburg.

“We are going to do what is right for these animals, but we are also going to protect people from this happening with these vicious animals… When attacks do happen, we will address it by the ordinance. We are going to follow the law and I expect the people that own these pets to follow the law too,” said Monsour.

Monsour said for both human and animal safety, the city needs to move forward into phase two. Phase two is the stage when the board will find out the costs and determine the design of the building.