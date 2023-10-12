VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A new report said the City of Vicksburg’s water meters are in need of repair and are costing the River City $1.2 million a year.

The Vicksburg Post reported the report was presented to the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen by Water Company of America. City leaders took no action on the report during the meeting.

According to the report, Vicksburg’s 11,000 meters are 23 years old, and 23% of them are not communicating with the city’s billing system.

A project to change the meters is expected to cost $8.5 million.