City of Vicksburg match funds to keep Vicksburg National Military Park open

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved FILE PHOTO Tourists swarm over the entrance of the Vicksburg National Military Park in Vicksburg, Mississippi 2014 Photo Credit: Rogelio V. Solis, AP Photo

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Vicksburg's main tourist attraction will remain open amid the government shutdown.

WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter spoke with the mayor hours after he signed a resolution to match funds to keep the Vicksburg National Military Park open.

With more than 500,000 visitors annually the City of Vicksburg relies heavily on the money the Military Park brings in.

While 'Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign' have been able to raise more than $17 thousand to keep the gates open, they needed some help from the city.

"We want everybody to know that in this United States of America the national military park in Vicksburg Mississippi is open because of the city of Vicksburg," Mayor George Flaggs explained.

On day 12 of the government shutdown the City of Vicksburg is stepping up paying $6,588 to keep the Vicksburg National Military Park open.

They're also paying an additional $2 thousand daily. Which is something Mayor George Flaggs calls necessary.



"It's the federal government's responsibility, so when the federal government fails to do what it is responsible to do, it is incumbent on the city government to step in. We got to save and protect our economy," he explained.



With no signs of the shutdown ending any time soon, Flaggs says he isn't taking any chances of the federal government destroying Vicksburg's local economy.

"It is our number one tourist attraction to this city and we need it because it is the economic amour of the city, and like I was saying we get one dollar for every 10 dollars spent," Flaggs said.



More than $22 million collected in local taxes in 2017 were attributed to tourism.



Flaggs says this resolution will also go into effect if there is ever another government shutdown in the future.