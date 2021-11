VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg received $267,300 as a Natural Resources Conservation Service grant.

The Vicksburg Post reported the money will fund the repairs of two slides that occurred on Farmer Street and Clover Lane during heavy rains in 2020. Reports said that the total cost of the repairs will be $348,300 and that the city will cover the remaining amount of $81,000.

City officials said the slides are only two of many erosion sites in the city.