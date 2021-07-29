City of Vicksburg receives more than $560K for erosion repairs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to receive a Natural Resource Conservation Services (NRCS) grant to repair four eroded areas in the city caused by heavy rains in 2020.

According to the Vicksburg Post, City Grants Administrator Nancy Allen said the grant’s total amount to $560,571.65 with NRCS contributing $430,206.15 and the City of Vicksburg providing a match of $130,365.50.

In April, the board approved a contract with Stantec who will be responsible for fixing an erosion and slide area along a drainage ditch behind Columbia Street; a washout area at Halls Ferry Road and Lane Street; and erosion on Polk Street near a house.