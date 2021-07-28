City of Vicksburg seeks $1.1 million grant to support entrepreneurs

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg and Warren County economic development officials hope to receive a $1.1 million grant. According to the Vicksburg Post, the funds will be used to help aspiring business owners start high-tech businesses and develop jobs.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen applied for the grant on July 19. Pablo Diaz, the Vicksburg Warren Economic Development Partnership President and CEO, said the city will serve as the agent under a contract with Mississippi State University (MSU).

“This grant is another collaborative effort to create quality programming that supports high tech wage job development for the region. We are excited that the City was able to submit the application and we hope it will gain the support of the Department of Labor,” said Diaz.

If approved, the grant would support a satellite office, team and programming for MSU’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Outreach at the Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Innovation and Technology (MCITy) project in downtown Vicksburg.