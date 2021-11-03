City of Vicksburg to absorb natural gas increase

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr., announced the City of Vicksburg will absorb an increase in natural gas prices that could cost more than $1 million.

The Vicksburg Post reported the price the city pays for natural gas from Symmetry Energy Solutions has doubled since 2020.

“The City of Vicksburg is prepared to pay the additional expense estimated at $1.6 million without passing the cost on to the city gas customers,” Flaggs stated in a meeting on Monday.

The mayor said he would not recommend the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to pass the increase to the city’s 9,000 gas system customers. He said there was enough money in the gas department’s $5 million reserve fund to cover the rate increase.

City leaders plan to monitor gas prices.