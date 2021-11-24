City of Vicksburg to build new $1M animal shelter

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the allocation of $1 million to be used for a new animal shelter.

The Vicksburg Post reported the shelter will be paid for by the funds the city received for the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA). The project will fall under the Act’s “loss of revenue” item.

The newspaper reported the project will cost $97,750 to build the shelter and $19,550 for other expenses. The shelter is expected to take 13 months to complete.

The shelter is one of the projects that Mayor George Flaggs Jr. is hoping to fund on his list of city improvements.