JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Get ready cowboys! The Real Cowboys Association (RCA) will host the 19th Annual Jackson Black Rodeo on Saturday, July 16.

The event will be held at the Mississippi State Fair Coliseum. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

The Jackson Black Rodeo was formed to showcase talented Black cowboys and cowgirls from across the country. The RCA rodeos are promoted to provide a event that the whole family can enjoy.

In May 2022, the rodeo was briefly canceled due to security concerns. However, organizers were able to come to an agreement with Visit Jackson and the Mississippi State Fairgrounds to continue the annual event.

Yolanda Clay-Moore, communications director at Visit Jackson, said they are excited that they were able to work with RCA and the Mississippi Coliseum to help make better accommodations to make this event happen.

“We just so excited at Visit Jackson as this is a legacy event,” said Moore. “We’re so excited. We could bring everyone together to make this happen.”

Jarriet Edwards, owner and promoter of the RCA, said tailgating and camping will be allowed for attendees. Campers can stay the entire weekend.

For safety precautions, rodeo attendees are only allowed to bring clear bags when entering the Mississippi Coliseum, and a metal detector will be utilized for entrance.

Tickets are currently on sale for as low as $18. To purchase tickets, click here.