City takes over some plots in historic cemetery for repairs

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi city is taking over some plots in a historic cemetery to repair abandoned or damaged grave markers.

The Oxford Eagle reports Oxford alderman have voted to declare 21 plots in the cemetery abandoned. The city will now move to repair the damaged headstones, spending $6,800.

Chief Operating Officer Bart Robinson says the city was unable to locate or contact any descendants of the people buried in the graves.

Many of the graves are more than 100 years old, with headstones that have become unreadable or broken. The city plans to repair additional grave markers as funding allows.