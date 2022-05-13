JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host its first ever summer film, theater and technology camp for Jackson youth.

The Film Jackson Youth Summer Camp will introduce 20 students, ages 13 to 18, to creative and technical workforce opportunities in the film industry. Campers will learn about all aspects of the filmmaking process from concept to premiere and participate in the production of an actual independent feature movie.

Film Camp will be held Monday, June 13 through Friday, July 8 and possibly some Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. daily at the Smith Robertson Museum and Cultural Center.

Those interested in attending the camp can pick-up an application at City Hall or apply online at www.jacksonms.gov/summer-camp-application/.

“This is a great opportunity to engage our youth into something constructive and positive. We’re beginning to see the viability of the film industry in Mississippi and with that comes a great opportunity for our youth,” said Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.