City-wide prayer service held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After a year that’s seen tragedy and challenge, a day of prayer was held in Jackson on Thursday. Hundreds gathered inside the Mississippi Coliseum to offer prayer for people across the state.

The National Day of Prayer is always on the first Thursday of May. This year’s theme is “Lord, Pour Your Love, Life and Liberty.”

State, local and faith leaders joined together. Prayers were held for the youth, first responders and military.

Governor Tate Reeves, Commissioner Andy Gipson, Secretary of State Michael Watson were among the speakers. As our nation has endured a year marked of unprecedented challenges, local leaders echo a unified prayer is much needed.

The National Day of Prayer dates back to the early 1950s when the late Reverend Billy Graham stood on the U.S. Capitol steps and called for its establishment. The goal of this event is that people will gather as a nation, through television, smart phones and tablets in prayer.

The Mississippi Coliseum wasn’t the only prayer location in the city. Jackson police hosted their own prayer vigil for the city.