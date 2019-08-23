City workers in Pelahatchie have not been paid in a month

City workers in Pelahatchie will not receive their checks today and they say they have not gotten paid this month.

The mayor of the city says she is not to blame for this matter. In fact, she has not received a paycheck either.

Mayor Ryshonda Beechem sent a statement:

The workers are not getting paid today because the board refuse to sign the checks and the board has the authority to upload ACH for direct deposit and to sign checks. This board has ALL the power. They have taken away any and every little power I have as the Mayor. Every POSITIVE thing I tried to implement to make the town grow and develop the board denied it. They have overwritten/denied EVERYTHING. I have encouraged the board to sign checks and put their own names beside their financial dealings. They have refused, and here we are. It is a sad day where we cannot trust the transaction of our governing authority, but this is our reality with this board. The evidence is clear; they do not trust their own financial decisions enough to stand by them personally. My family and I are suffering as well, I have not received my pay on many occasions and I have not received it now. IT IS NOT THE MAYOR’S FAULT. I hurt with the employees, the bank has not required an audit. Every time I sign anything the board is contacting the AG. All this education we are pressed to have growing up and obtain the jobs we deserve after going to school, all to be told that you don’t deserve the position or to be paid as an elected official. Mayor Ryshoda Beechem

The police chief and fire chief stand side by side to deliver their thoughts on the situation.

Chief of Police Joeseph Daughtry says, “Enlight of what’s going on, we have citizens that need to be informed and we want them to be informed. Even though we have a volunteer fire department… because of bills not being paid, it has affected them as well. We want our citizens to know that our fire chief and police chief are dedicated to the public. We are going to make sure their service is not interrupted. We want to thank our Rankin County Board of Supervisors, our Sheriff Bryan Bailey, our EOC Director Mike Word, for standing by us, having our back, and coming up with resolutions. They make sure our vehicles have fuel, so our guys can get to their calls and our service is not disrupted.”

12 News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.