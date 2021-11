JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Jackson announced the precautionary citywide boil water notice was lifted on Friday, November 19.

The lift applies to customers on the city’s surface water system. The lift comes after the testing of water samples by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).

The boil water notice was issued on Monday, November 15 after an issue was reported at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility.