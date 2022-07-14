HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, July 14, State Auditor Shad White announced demand letters were served to former Holmes County Consolidated School District Superintendent James Henderson, former Chief Financial Officer Cheryl Peoples, and four former school board members; Anthony Anderson, Louise Winters, April Jones, and Elder Dean.

They were issued demand letters resulting from audit findings released in December 2020. The demands are as followed:

Henderson – $90,677.18

Peoples – $46,937.68

Anderson – $24,623.90

Winters – $13,523.90

Jones – $13,523.89

Dean – $13,523.89

“I appreciate the joint efforts of both the audit team and the investigative team who worked on this case in my office,” said White. “We are demanding this money back on behalf of the students and taxpayers of Holmes County who deserve to have their money spent in the way that the law requires.”

Some of the findings from the audit, which led to an investigation, include: