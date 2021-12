MONDAY: A cold front will approach from the northwest, but will stall north of our region. Mostly cloudy. Continued unseasonably warm, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY: We'll start to see a little bit of a change to a more unsettled weather pattern Tuesday, although it won't be a change to the temperatures. Enough humidity is likely to have streamed into our region that we could see an isolated pop-up shower Tuesday afternoon. Afternoon highs will again reach the upper 70s and possibly hit 80°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.