VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Kuhn Civil Rights Memorial Park Committee announced Phase 1 of the park construction is near completion.

The committee said nominations are open for honorees.

Nominations can be submitted for individuals, groups, organizations, churches, and schools. There is no limit to the number of submissions. Nominations will run through 11:59 p.m. on March 20, 2022.

If you have any questions, please contact us at parkcommittee2020@gmail.com.