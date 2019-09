Groups gathered in Vicksburg to witness Civil War demonstrations for the Memorial Day weekend.

An event called ‘Living History Weekends’ was in full motion, where volunteers decked-out in authentic uniforms, complete with antique artillery at the Vicksburg National Military Park.

Demonstrations at the historic site will last through the summer.

To keep up with scheduling of the events at Vicksburg National Military Park, visit their Facebook page and go to the events tab.