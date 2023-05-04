CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested four additional suspects in connection to shots being fired at multiple vehicles on Sunday, April 30.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. on April 30 at the Windsor Arms Apartments. Deputies said when they arrived, multiple vehicles had been shot. At least 27 shell casings were collected for evidence.

Deputies said Jabarrie McCauley and Emanuel Williams were charge with shooting into a dwelling. Hamilton Tory and Jamarrious Hamilton were charged with two counts of aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling.

Jabarrie McCauley (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Emanuel Williams (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Hamilton Tory (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Jamarrious Hamilton (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators said the four suspects were all visitors at the apartment of Samario Good, who was previously arrested in connection to the incident. Authorities said a verbal fight led to the shots being fired.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday, May 4.