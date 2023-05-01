CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man in connection to firing shots at multiple vehicles at an apartment complex.

Deputies said they received several calls about shots being fired at Windsor Arms Apartments in Port Gibson on Sunday, April 30 around 5:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw that multiple vehicles had been shot. At least 27 shell casings were located at the scene.

Investigators said 28-year-old Samaria Good was arrested in connection to the shooting. They’re searching for other suspects who may have been involved.

Samaria Good (Courtesy: Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Dept.)

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161.