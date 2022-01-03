Claiborne County man charged with first degree murder

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies arrested a man in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Thursday, December 30, 2021.

According to investigators, deputies responded to the shooting on Highway 18 in Hermanville just after 11:45 p.m. When they arrived, the found the body of Morques Johnson, 43. Deputies said he had been shot.

Investigators said they arrested Carl L. Wells at his home. Wells has been charged with first degree murder and is being held without bond. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.