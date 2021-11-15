Claiborne County woman charged in connection to stolen storage units

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies said a woman has been charged with embezzlement after storage units were reported stolen.

Deputies said Brittany Leatherberry sold storage units on Facebook Marketplace that were rented to her by Blue House Rental. The company alerted the department on October 28, 2021, when the storage units had not been returned.

Leatherberry was charged with embezzlement under contract and was released on a $10,000 bond on Friday, November 12.

According to deputies, most of the units were recovered, but five are still missing. They said anyone in possession of a unit will be given time to return them. Otherwise, they will be charged with receiving stolen property.

Leatherberry’s case has been bound over to the Grand Jury.