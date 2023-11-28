JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voice of Calvary Ministries in Jackson honored the Reed family in West Jackson on Tuesday, November 28.

Claiborne Park was renamed Reed’s Park on Claiborne. Phil and Marcia Reed created and developed the park in the early 2000s from 16-accres of undeveloped land behind Provine High School.

“If we can make a park that is a destination place, we’ve got the zoo. We’ve been working with the zoo for a long time. We’ve got Jackson State, but some of our other big landmarks are not in as good a shape as they should be or could be. So to bring this park, which we don’t have a lot of parks in West Jackson of this size and this capability, of being a family oriented place. So the more people we can get to come back here to be that destination, we’re excited about it,” said Marcia Reed.