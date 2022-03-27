GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Holmes Community College (HCC) Goodman Campus classes will be held virtually on Monday, March 28.

School leaders ask students to check Canvas for their assignments on Monday. Classes are expected to be held in-person again on Tuesday, March 29.

Students who live in the dorms should not plan to stay until further notice. Those students will be able to visit campus from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Monday to retrieve any educational materials or personal supplies. Students will not be able to stay the night. School leaders hope to open as many dorms as possible this week, but no definite timeline has been provided.

School leaders ask students to reach out to instructors for questions about classes. Students are also asked to limit campus travel while crews work to clean up after Tuesday’s storm.