WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced Warren Central High School students will not have school on Tuesday, November 9.

They said there was a power outage at the school that was caused by a delivery truck running into a power source.

Buses transported students back to their homes. Leaders said car riders need to be picked up beginning at 9:00 a.m.

All other VWSD schools will remain in session on a regular schedule.