Classes canceled Wednesday for Warren Central High School students due to power outage

UPDATE:

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced Warren Central High School students will not have school on Wednesday, November 10.

More than 40 classrooms are still without power, and crews are working to restore power to Building A.

VWSD leaders said staff should report to work on Wednesday. At this time, school is expected to resume on Thursday, November 11.

All other schools will be in session on a regular schedule on Wednesday.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Vicksburg Warren School District (VWSD) announced Warren Central High School students will not have school on Tuesday, November 9.

They said there was a power outage at the school that was caused by a delivery truck running into a power source.

Buses transported students back to their homes. Leaders said car riders need to be picked up beginning at 9:00 a.m.

All other VWSD schools will remain in session on a regular schedule.