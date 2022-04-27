AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, April 27, officials with CLAW Forestry Services, LLC announced that an affiliate is locating a state-of-the-art sawmill in Gloster.

The project represents a corporate investment of nearly $200 million and will create 131 direct jobs and support an additional 200 indirect jobs when operating at full capacity.

Construction will begin this summer and lumber manufacturing will commence in late 2023 or early 2024. The new mill will require in excess of one million tons of timber annually to produce approximately 250 million board feet of lumber.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and site development. Amite County also is assisting with the project.

CLAW Forestry plans to fill the jobs over the next four years.