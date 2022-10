VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be another temporary closure of Clay Street in Vicksburg.

The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 15 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17.

Crews will sandblast and paint a steel girder in the area.

Drivers using the westbound lanes of Clay Street should plan an alternate route during the closure timeframe.