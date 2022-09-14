PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Clean Sweep will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. along the Pearl River in Central Mississippi.

According to the Northside Sun, clean up teams will be deployed to 29 locations along the river.

The event is open to all ages and will take place rain or shine. To register or to view cleanup location, click here.

Volunteers should bring a reusable water bottle and gloves. Organizers recommended that volunteers wear sturdy shoes. Clean up bags and litter grabbers will be provided.