FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – First Pentecostal Church off Flowood Drive is one of many places that was affected by flooding from the Pearl River.

The church’s pastor said they’re putting sandbags outside the church’s doors and placing the pews on cinder blocks.

More than 20 inches of rain was measured inside of the church.

Pastor Chatham said they were able to get everything they needed out of the church before the flooding started.